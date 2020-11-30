Schools adapt following health advisory

Following the county’s health advisory some area schools are asking for parent’s help in implementing the advisory at school.

“Over the last 10 days, the number of students and staff has increased at an alarming rate,” Marceline RV School Superintendent Brian Sherrow said in a letter to parents following the district extended Thanksgiving break. “Our faculty and staff are doing our best to remain open and provide students with in-person learning, but we need the community’s assistance. While the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students remains small, the number of people placed on quarantine due to being identified as close contacts continues to create disruptions to the learning environment.”

Sherrow said as of Monday, Marceline R-V Schools had 11 active positive cases - two staff members and nine students, pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Six full-time staff, three part-time staff and 12 students have been identified as positive cases since the start of the school year.

“While these numbers are relatively low, the positive cases have created a large number of students and staff who have had to be placed in quarantine. One positive case could create 20 fellow students and staff or more to have to be placed in quarantine,” Sherrow said. “During the week before Thanksgiving, there were 145 students in quarantine or waiting for COVID test results, or approximately 22.5% of our student population.”

When students in Marceline went back to classes on Monday, Sherrow said, there were still 79 students in quarantine but the number was expected to drop to 24 by the end of the week.

Brookfield R-II Schools started virtual instruction on Dec. 1, after an extended Thanksgiving break, currently, plans are for students to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7.

In a letter to parents, Dr. Kyle Collins, superintendent said, “I am writing to inform you that due to a shortage of faculty and staff as a result of close contact quarantines and positive cases, the Brookfield R-III School District will move temporarily to virtual instruction.”

Following the health advisory from county officials, all students are being encouraged to wear masks when on school property at Marceline RV school.

“Masks should be worn in all situations within the school and in the community where maintaining six feet of distance is not possible. While this is not a mandate, we hope we can work together to make the sacrifices necessary to keep our students and staff healthy and keep our schools open,” Sherrow said. “If we continue to see major spikes in quarantine numbers among our students or staff, we may be forced to shift to a virtual learning environment at grade levels or building levels. It will take everyone, students, parents and staff, working together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and allow school to stay in session.”

Cloth masks are also available in school offices for any student who needs one.

Brookfield R-III upper-grade students and have been asked to wear maks in common areas since school started.

At the Nov. 17 Board of Education meeting Collins reviewed the number of quarantined and positive students, faculty and staff in the Brookfield R-II School District with the board. He went on to review the new mask guidelines that were presented by the governor last week. A long discussion followed regarding whether or not to require masks to be worn by students. No motion was made. The board agreed to revisit this matter each month as long as the pandemic continues.

All extra-curricular and on-campus events have also been canceled or postponed through Dec. 6, Sherrow said. Events will begin again on Dec. 7 with only students and event personnel allowed in the facilities, through at least Jan. 1, 2021.