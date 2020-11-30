Linn County under Health Advisory

Linn County residents are now, more than ever, are strongly encouraged to wear masks and limit large social gatherings.

On Nov. 25, the Linn County Health Department under the guidance of director Krista Neblock and the Linn County Commissioners, Dicks King, Josh Much and Mike Brown issued an advisory, encouraging Linn County residents to wear masks and avoid large social gatherings as the number of COVID cases in the county, and state continues to rise.

The advisory reads: “Due to the increased cases of COVID-19 in our county the Linn County Health Department, along with the Linn County Commission, respectfully ask all residents to make responsible social decisions through the upcoming holiday season and into the new year. “Linn County is seeing rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus and increased community transmission that is overwhelming our local and regional healthcare systems, depleting available resources for our public education facilities to remain open, and threatening the health, safety, and lives of our residents. Immediate action must be taken to slow the spread of the virus. The purpose of this advisory is to encourage your cooperation.

“Effective immediately below is a list of advised personal behavior practices that should be applied to our day-to-day activities to help slow the spread within our communities:

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from other people not from your household, and limit close contact with individuals to less than 15 minutes.

Wear a mask at all times in public and other settings outside your home where social distancing is not possible. Face coverings should cover the wearer’s nose and mouth.

Masks should not be worn by anyone 2 years old or younger as they pose a suffocation risk. Any child wearing a mask should be supervised by a parent or other adult.

Avoid large gatherings of people.

Limit interactions to a small group (10 or less) of family members, friends, or co-workers.

Stay local. Shop and do business within our local geographical area.

Make a plan for shopping and running errands to avoid high traffic times.

Limit the number of stops that need to be made in the community.

Utilize contactless pick-up or take out services when possible.

If traveling outside our local area, please follow all guidance and requirements for your destination. Upon return, continue wearing a mask and monitoring for symptoms.

Do not attend any gatherings, family or otherwise, if you have any symptoms or have had a known exposure to someone with symptoms or a positive test result.

Self- monitor for symptoms daily.

Stay home if you are sick or are experiencing symptoms. Self-isolate from other family members.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

“We, at the Linn County Health Department, along with the Linn County Commission have the utmost faith in our residents to make responsible and considerate social decisions through these trying times. We thank you for your willingness to work together as a community to help minimize the risk that COVID-19 poses on our county.”