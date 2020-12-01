Marceline residents reminded of construction/demolition waste ordinances

Linn County Leader

Marceline residents are reminded to pay attention to how they are disposing of any large construction waste.

City Manager Richard Hoon says there are ordinances, and also state regulations that mandate how this waste is disposed of, and he encourages residents to do their research before finding themselves facing a fine from the city or state.

“The recent increase in home remodeling, rehabilitation, and new home construction normally results in demolition and construction waste,” he said in a news blast to city residents. “ If you want to save a few bucks, please think twice. Per Section 230.050, para C. of the Marceline Code of Ordinances, “Demolition and construction waste will require special handling and shall be disposed of only in a manner authorized by State regulations. On-site burning of demolition and construction waste is strictly prohibited.”

Bevier is the nearest location for disposal of construction debris. Marceline does have a Brush Disposal Site for yard debris, fill dirt, and mulch – but not for solid waste, hazardous waste, and demolition and construction waste, which is strictly prohibited – subject to restrictions set by the City and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR),” Hoon noted reminding residents that burning of some material is hazardous to one’s health and the environment.

“The burning of construction and demolition materials spews pollutants into the air that affect the health of the surrounding community and the environment,” he said. These small particles can cause severe health problems including cancer, reproductive disorders, skin diseases, heart disease, liver damage, respiratory and other problems.”

For both the burning of construction waste, and for illegal dumping of said waste at the City Brush Disposal Site, persons could be fined up to $500 per occurrence. According to the news blast from Hoon, fines levied by DNR are much more severe. For more information about solid waste, visit: https://www.ecode360.com/30213406