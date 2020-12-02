Prosecutor releases statistics for Linn County Sheriff’s Office

Linn County Leader

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon recently released statistics from her office for the last year from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, McMahon said, “The role of the prosecutor is to ethically charge, prosecute and defend cases referred to the office. These cases can come from many different agencies. Each agency is a valued member of the team tasked with keeping our communities safe. One such agency is the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).”

“Over the last year, LCSO has supported our county in a multitude of ways, despite uncertain times and pandemic restrictions. LCSO has many different responsibilities and calls for service including court security and prisoner transport, on top of their duties in criminal investigations.

In 2020, LCSO seized approximately 657 grams of marijuana and 190 grams of methamphetamine. Those seizures resulted in 35 arrests – including multiple charges for trafficking of drugs and delivery of drugs.

“A point of pride with LCSO is that they have recruited and hired talented, proactive and experienced officers who are dedicated to initiating and completing criminal investigations,” McMahon said.

The agency works frequently with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state and region.

“LCSO recognizes that criminal activity can cross county lines, and LCSO is invested in working collaboratively with agencies both within and without our communities. Sheriff Henke, being the K-9 officer, also takes pride in utilizing Nitro for work not only for LCSO, but also makes Nitro available to other agencies both within and without Linn County. LCSO is very proud of Deputy K-9 Nitro for his work in tracking and drug detection and Nitro is credited with quite a few of both LCSO and other agency successes,” McMahon said.