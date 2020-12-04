Council meets, appoints members to Housing Board

At a recent meeting of the Marceline City Council, the council voted unanimously to appoint two new members to the Marceline Housing Authority Board.

Deana Maag was appointed to fill Dean Enyeart’s seat, which will expire May 31, 2022; and Jackie Schmitt was appointed to fill Paul Stark’s seat to expire May 31, 2024. Those appointments were effective immediately.

The council also approved a bid for items to be covered with CARES Act funds from the county.

City officials had sought bids for touchless hand dryers, along with soap and hand sanitizer dispensers to be installed in all city facilities. City staff will install the new items.

The bid was accepted from Heartland Environmental for $37,342.40 to cover the cost of supplies only.

Another bid for $7,193 was also accepted from Grand River Solutions for repairs to the roof at the Marcelin Business Complex. During the meeting, City Manager Richard Hoon noted the county has agreed to pay $5,000 and the city will cover the remaining costs. The bid covers repairs to the under-roofing and a rubber membrane underneath.

The council also discussed the county’s health advisory, which asks residents to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing.

Last Monday was the deadline for applications for city attorney.

City Clerk Lindsay Krumpelman said that City Attorney William Devoy stepped down from his role as city attorney on Nov. 19.

On Oct. 22, Gov. Mike Parson appointed William P. Devoy as associate circuit judge for the 9th Judicial Circuit, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Scot T. Othic.

Devoy, a Brookfield resident, was an Attorney at Elson & Devoy, P.C. His appointment became effective Dec. 1.

Krumpleman said Devoy and his late law partner, Jeff Elson served the city since January 2015.

The December council meeting will also be held at the Marceline Fire Barn to allow for social distancing.