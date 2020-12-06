Brookfield/Linn County Calendar of events

Now-Dec. 11

Christmas House Decorations Contest, within City limits of Brookfield. Judging at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Deadline to enter is Dec. 11. Sponsored by Brookfield Parks and Recreation. Call 660-412-2544 to enter.

Now - Dec 19

Benefit Raffle - Brookfield. Two winners to be drawn. Benefit Raffle for Ralph Carter’s medical expenses. Two Tristar Setter Lightweight shotguns. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased at Helm Street Inn.

9th Circuit Children’s Division Foster Care Christmas Tree, Ornaments for the Children are at Helm Street Inn. Pick up your ornament with a child’s name on it, and bring back gifts to Helm Street for each child. Be sure to include the child’s name.

Now - Dec. 21

Adopt a resident - Brookfield. There are 155 residents who could use some extra cheer this season. Please consider “adopting” a resident this Christmas Season. Gifts or money. It only takes $15 to “adopt” a needy resident. Please drop off your donation at Local Luxuries Boutique, 314 N. Main St., Brookfield.

Dec. 12

Reel Time Cinema Christmas Movie, free, 12 p.m., Brookfield Reel Time Cinema. Masks will not be required in the theater. Sponsored by Shelter Insurance, Monica Baker. Call 660-258-5644 for more information

Super Hero Christmas for Kids, 4 – 8 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline. Call 660-376-2249 for more information.

Dec. 13

Santa’s Last-Minute Gift Shop 10 a.m., – 5 p.m., Come out and shop for your last-minute Christmas gifts from multiple vendors. 201 North Main Street, Marceline. Call 660-646-4071 for more information.

Dec. 15

Brookfield City Council meeting, Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Dec. 19

National Wreaths Across America Day Rose Hill Cemetery, 11 a.m., Brookfield. To remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. Laying of seven wreaths for each branch of service. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Candy Land Drive-thru, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Brookfield. Brookfield South City Park, Brookfield Parks & Recreation, Participants are required to stay in their car. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

