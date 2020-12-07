Marceline schools amend activity guidelines

The Marceline R-V Administration decided to amend the decision on athletics and reinstate the Winter Guidelines for spectators.

“We will go back to a restricted number of tickets per participant and reevaluate each week as the pandemic continues,” Marceline R-V School Superintendent Brian Sherrow said in a letter. “Our goal continues to be to make decisions that will ensure the safety of all participants and protect the student body at large so that our ultimate goal of educating all students in-person remains possible.”

Each student will get four tickets to at-home events. Sherrow noted that away games and events would have different guidelines based on the venue for the event.

At-home events, this week include middle school wrestling at 5 p.m., Thursday, and middle school basketball Friday evening.

All at-home events held in the Marcelien Fieldhouse will be live-streamed. To create a free account: go to: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/marceline-high-school-marceline-mo

Then click “follow” towards the top right of the page; click “sign up for free”, then create an account and click continue.