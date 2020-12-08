Schedule pick-up for Christmas for Kids by Thursday

Linn County Leader

Christmas for Kids, one of the largest Christmas events for children in the county will be held this year, although in a different format due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Marceline Police Chief Bob Donelson, “Due to the world being hit so hard with COVID 19 it looked as if we were not going to be able to have our Christmas 4 Kids event this year,” he said. “But thanks to some hard work, determination, and some very giving people we will be able to have a modified event this year!”

The drive-thru event, featuring individual meals for family members and gift bags for children, will be held at the police station.

“So we are asking that everyone who would have attended our regular event send our Facebook page (Christmas 4 Kids) a message with your name, the number of meals for the family, child's age and gender by Dec. 10,” Donelson said. “There is no income or any kind of status for this event, as always it is open to everyone.” So sign up and pick up Christmas!

There are only 400 meals available this year. Last year, at the event, 427 meals were served.

From 4-8 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, families can pick up their packages.

Anyone without internet access should call the police department at 660-376-3556 for help making a meal reservation for the event.