Commission holds conference calls, talk COVID

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov. 24 with Commissioners Dick King, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Nov. 24, was reviewed.

A vacancy has occurred due to the unexpected death of Commissioner Brown. As per RSMo 105.030, Commission is to appoint an interim Commissioner for the unexpired term. Commissioner King made a motion to appoint Commissioner-elect Glen Murrain as interim Commissioner with full voting rights. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes. Murrain was then sworn in by Clerk Stephenson.

The minutes of the Nov.17, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

A conference call was held with the City of Brookfield; City of Marceline; Tammy Browning, Pershing Memorial; Dr. Collins, Brookfield R-III; Dr. Geno and Krista Neblock, Linn County Health Department. The purpose of the call was to discuss options for stemming the increase of COVID cases.

A call was returned to the Linn County Leader.

Commissioner Muck motioned to go to closed session at 11:21 a.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. They returned to open session at 11:37 a.m.

A call was received from GaryTandy of Pershing Memorial regarding CARES Act funding reimbursement.

Krista Neblock was in to meet with Commission to draw up a County COVID-19 advisory.

The Lane EWP reimbursement request was signed for submission to DNR.

A CARES act application was reviewed.

Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon was in to discuss possible restitution for a damaged bridge railing on Dart Road.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.