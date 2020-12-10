New scholarship benefits BHS seniors

Linn County Leader

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri announces the establishment of the Carrie Baker-American Family Insurance Scholarships to graduating seniors at Brookfield High School (BHS) beginning with this current academic year. Two $1,000 scholarships will be available in the spring for Brookfield High School seniors with an emphasis in Agriculture. Applications will be available on-line after Jan. 15, 2021 through the Foundation’s Scholar-Link website. The scholarships may be used at any college, university or vocational school and additional criteria can be found on the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri site. Applications will be accepted on-line only and the deadline for submission is March 1, 2021.

Baker will assume the local American Family Insurance agency in Brookfield after the first of the year replacing the retiring Gregory Simerman. Baker says she is excited to be coming to the Linn County area and looks forward to supporting high school graduates to achieve their dreams with the creation of two scholarships.

Baker is a graduate of Chillicothe High School and a life-long native of North Missouri with an extensive background in the insurance industry, now returning home after running a successful agency in St. Joseph for nearly two years.