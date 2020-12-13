Brookfield/Linn County Calendar of events

Linn County Leader

Now- Dec. 17

Benefit Raffle to help cover expenses for the Scates Family. Win an Outdoor Grill or $500 cash. $10/ticket, 3 for $20. Drawing for two winners. First winner gets choice. Contact Sam Green, Raymond Morris or Matt Linbaugh to purchase tickets. Drawing to be held Thursday, Dec. 17.

Now - Dec 19

Benefit Raffle - Brookfield. Two winners to be drawn. Benefit Raffle for Ralph Carter’s medical expenses. Two Tristar Setter Lightweight shotguns. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased at Helm Street Inn.

9th Circuit Children’s Division Foster Care Christmas Tree, Ornaments for the Children are at Helm Street Inn. Pick up your ornament with a child’s name on it, and bring back gifts to Helm Street for each child. Be sure to include the child’s name.

Now - Dec. 21

Adopt a resident - Brookfield. There are 155 residents who could use some extra cheer this season. Please consider “adopting” a resident this Christmas Season. Gifts or money. It only takes $15 to “adopt” a needy resident. Please drop off your donation at Local Luxuries Boutique, 314 N. Main St., Brookfield.

Now-Dec. 24

Donations for the Animal Shelter of Linn County. Brookfield. Looking for clumping cat litter, dry kitten and puppy food, paper towels. Donation barrels in Brookfield at Orscheln, Dollar General and Prengers. Call 660-258-3322 for more information

Dec. 15

Brookfield City Council meeting, Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Dec. 16

Jingle & Mingle at Keep it Simple, Brookfield. 4-7 p.m., featuring Shelly’s Sweets, Ma’s Sugar Shaq and Just Jewelry & Boutique. Call 660-258-5644 for more information

Dec. 19

National Wreaths Across America Day Rose Hill Cemetery, 11 a.m., Brookfield. To remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. Laying of seven wreaths for each branch of service. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Candy Land Drive-thru, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Brookfield. Brookfield South City Park, Brookfield Parks & Recreation, Participants are required to stay in their car. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

