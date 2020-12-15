Wreaths Across America comes to Brookfield

Brookfield’s Rose Hill Ceremony will join more than 2,100 cemeteries across the world as an official site for Wreaths Across America.

At 11 a.m., on Dec. 19 - Wreaths Across America Day - representatives of the VFW, American Legion, Boy Scouts and Daughters of the American Revolution will join together to lay seven balsam wreaths at the Unknown Soldier statue in Rose Hill Ceremony.

One wreath is laid for every branch of the military and the seventh in remembrance of the Unknown Soldier.

Cheryl Calhoun, member of the Hannah Hull Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution said that the local chapter of DAR felt this event was something they could do in support of their mission in supporting God, home and country.

“We also do a lot of work to support veterans and children,” Calhoun said. “This is something we felt we could do - as many other DAR chapters do.

According to Volunteer Wes Rhodes, during the ceremony, an honor guard from the VFW, American Legion and Boy Scouts will present the flags, and then after several speakers, seven wreaths will be placed at the base of the statue.

Weather will determine the length of the ceremony, he noted.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the event, which is meant to honor, remember and teach.

“We hope to remember the veterans who have gone before us, honor those who serve us now and teach children the value of freedom,” Calhoun said. “We need to teach our children the importance of honoring and remembering, in addition to the importance of our freedoms that all veterans have fought to protect.”

Rhodes said the Unknown Solider Statue in Rose Hill Cemetery is located to the left of the main entrance.