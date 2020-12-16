Candy Land in the Park to be held Saturday

The much anticipated Candy Land in the Park will be held once again this year, though, due to COVID-19 the event will look different, Zandy Larson, director of Brookfield Parks and Recreation said.

The annual event will be held this year, but all participants are asked to stay in their car and play the “adapted version” from the passenger side of the vehicle.

“When someone pulls up, they will be given a bag with 20 items in it, along with cards, and when they pull up to a spot, they will follow the instructions in their bags for what to do,” Larson said.

As usual, she noted, their outcome at one-stop will determine which direction they go next, just like in the board game version of Candy Land.

Some “stops” participants will receive prizes, which Larson said will be delivered to them through a “chute type of system” to allow social distancing. Volunteers will also be at least 70 feet apart, allowing them to maintain distance and the game to wind through the park..

At the end of the game, Santa will wave to the children, and the children are encouraged to drop their letters off to be delivered.

Larson said that at the entrance of the game there will also be coloring sheets and paper for Santa letters, for children to work on during any pauses they may experience in the game.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Dec. 19 at Brookfield South City Park.