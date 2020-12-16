Commission discusses LCSO budget

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Dec. 1 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

Commission participated in a conference call with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and Emergency Management Director Creed to go over the county’s five-year hazard mitigation plan renewal.

Kenny Creason was in to visit.

Sheriff Henke and Chief Deputy Lowery were in to discuss and submit their 2021 budget. Discussion centered mostly on deputy pay and vehicle purchases.

The minutes of the Nov. 24, 2020 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Jim Pfeiff, North Salem Township, called regarding brush removal.

CARES Act applications were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes