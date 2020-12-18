Missouri Corn Scholarship applications now available

Linn County Leader

Marking 25 years of supporting youth in agriculture, the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are continuing the longstanding tradition of awarding seven deserving students $1,000 scholarships in 2021. Applications for the Missouri Corn Scholarship Program are now available for high school seniors and college juniors pursuing a degree in agronomy or related areas of agriculture.

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Program was established in 1997 by the Missouri Corn board of directors. Since its inception, the program has grown from two $750 scholarships to the current level of seven $1,000 awards. Nearly 175 students have benefitted from the program to date.

Applications for the 2021 Missouri Corn Scholarships are available for download at www.mocorn.org under the resources tab. Interested students can also call the Missouri Corn office at 800-827-4181 to request an application. Students must submit an application form, official high school or college transcript, and at least one letter of recommendation to the Missouri Corn office by Feb. 12, 2021, to be eligible.

High school senior applicants must be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or an agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the freshman year of college expenses for high school winners.

College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area, and currently a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the senior year of expenses for college winners.

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee will review the applications, and recipients will be notified by mail on or before April 15, 2021.