BAGP receives Downtown Revitalization Grant

Brookfield Area Growth Partnership (BAGP) has been selected in a competitive application process to participate in a cost-sharing Community Empowerment Grant that provides training, mentoring, and technical services to revitalization programs in Missouri’s historic commercial districts. The grant is provided by Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. (MMSC).

MMSC staff will visit with Brookfield Area Growth Partnership’s community leaders to evaluate existing and future needs of the downtown, and then schedule a series of customized training and mentoring sessions equipping them to concentrate on their local revitalization goals. MMSC

According to a press release, the goal of the grant is the development of a sustainable, volunteer-based organization that will carry out an economic development program based on the preservation of historic assets in the downtown, using the Main Street Four-Point Approach® to Revitalization.

With support from MMSC, Brookfield Area Growth Partnership anticipates comprehensive and sustainable revitalization in downtown Brookfield and throughout the community; to build on the successes already accomplished by the BAGP and other stakeholders in the community; and during the next two years, MMSC will provide BAGP with training and mentoring to establish a revitalization organization that will engage the entire community as a participant and beneficiary.

The group also will attend regional revitalization workshops and conferences conducted by MMSC. The Community Empowerment Grant is a 40/60 match, requiring the community to contribute 40% of the cash value of the services. The total value of the grant in training and mentoring services is $30,800. Brookfield Area Growth Partnership is also now designated as an Affiliate in the Missouri Main Street Tier Structure which ranks progress on standards established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street Center.

For more information contact Becky Cleveland at 660-258-7278 or bcleveland@sbcglobal.net.