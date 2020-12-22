Filing for municipal election begins

Filing for area school board, city council, township boards, ambulance and health department boards and water district boards runs Dec. 15- Jan. 19.

To file for these seats, according to County Clerk Suzan Setpheson potential candidates should contact the corresponding political subdivision.

There are two, three-year Marceline City Council terms available in Marceline.

Last week, Perry Wiggins, Marceline, filed to run for one of the seats on the Marceline City Council. On Monday, Dec. 21, incumbent Sallie Buck filed her candidacy for another term on the council.

In Brookfield, there will be one city council seat on the ballot. Brookfield City Manager Dana Tarpening said filing at city hall there will also continue through 5 p.m., Jan. 19. As of Dec. 21, no one had filed to run for that seat.

There are two seats opening on the Brookfield R-III School Board. The three-year terms of Burnie Hicks and Mandy Tarpening are ending, leaving two seats up for election. Two people have filed for seats on the Brookfield R-III Board of Education, incumbent Mandy Tarpening and Amy Lewis.

In Marceline, incumbent Adam Stallo and Andrea Switzer, have filed for the two open seats on the Marceline R-V Board of Education.

Filings for these offices continues through 5 p.m., at the board offices or city hall. Anyone interested in filing should contact the political subdivision for filing times throughout the holidays or for any special arrangements due to COVID.