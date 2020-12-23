Wreaths for Heroes laid in Rose Hill Cemetery

Eight balsam fir wreaths were laid at the Unknown Soldier statue at Brookfield’s Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday - National Wreaths Across America Day. More than 1700 Wreaths Across American ceremonies were held on Saturday, all beginning at 11 a.m.

One wreath was laid for every branch of the military and in remembrance of those Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. At the Brookfield ceremony, an eighth wreath was laid for those in the Red Cross who have lost their lives while serving.

More than two dozen people gathered for the ceremony including area veterans, Boy Scouts from Troop 41 from Brookfield, who also presented the flags, members of law enforcement and members of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.