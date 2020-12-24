Christmas Candyland in the park

Children of all ages got to spend time Saturday partaking in Candyland in the Park.

Brookfield Parks and Recreation sponsored the annual event, at South City Park, which they adapted to a drive-thru game due to COVID-19. Volunteers wore masks as they helped children complete games and move to the correct space for their next stop. Candy and treats were delivered through chutes to avoid close in-person contact and Santa accepted letters and posed for quick socially distanced photos.