Commission meeting minutes from Dec. 22

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Dec. 22 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain. Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Dec. 22, 2020 was reviewed.

The minutes of the Dec. 15, 2020 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

As Grantsville Township Trustee Glen Murrain is now on the County Commission, the township has recommended Greg Elson to serve the balance of the term. Commissioner King made a motion to accept the recommendation. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Sheriff Henke and Chief Deputy Lowery attended the meeting. Henke updated Commissioners on his recent training and discussed a Revolving Sheriff’s Fund to be used for CCW permit fees.

A concerned citizen was in regarding brush on Gage Road. One landowner has completed their cleanup but the other side of the road has not been cleared. Commissioner Murrain will follow up on this with the township.

Commissioners participated in a conference call with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Board.

Representative Rusty Black stopped in to visit.

Child Support Attorney Jan Stout was in to discuss changes in their office in the coming year.

Mitchell Rice with Sam Graves’ office was in to visit.

Dan Brown and Michael Clancy with Renodry were in to go over their basement inspection report and proposal for their dehydration system.

All State Consultants was in to make a presentation on the Brookfield area community pedestrian project.

A call was returned to Jim Pfeiff, North Salem Township, regarding brush removal.

The annual elevator inspection was made by the state this week.

Information was received from SEMA concerning participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.