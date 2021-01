SUZAN STEPHENSON

On Dec. 29, recently elected Linn County officials were sworn in at the courthouse in Linneus. Shown from left to right: Glen Murrain, District 1 Commissioner; Brittanie Palmer, Assessor (her term begins Sept. 1); Jeff Henke, Sheriff; Renee McKenzie, Collector-Treasurer (term begins March 1) and Josh Muck, District 2 Commissioner.

Not pictured is: Kjersten Parn, Coroner and Colby Baker, Public Administrator. (SUZAN STEPHENSON/COURTESY PHOTO)