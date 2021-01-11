Community Resource Center receives grant to expand services

Linn County Leader

The Community Resource Center (CRC) based in Chillicothe has received a grant for up to $500,000 to assist in reducing homelessness in six north Missouri counties. The grant will enable CRC to provide help to eligible persons or families in the counties of Livingston, Linn, Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess and Grundy. Funding is through the CARES Act- Coronavirus Emergency Solutions Grant Program, administered statewide by the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).

Specific program benefits to north Missourians are based on eligibility, and will include:·

Homeless Prevention Program: CRC will be working with individuals or families to help them retain rental housing or pay past due utility bills where arrearages in rents or utilities payments are due to loss of employment or reductions in income due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rapid Re-housing Program: The CRC will also be able to work with individuals or families to become “re-housed” if they have lost housing due to evictions for rent payment arrearages or foreclosure. Re-housing will have to be in a rental unit. Other eligible expenses can include paying deposits and utilities.

The CRC will also be working with owners of rental housing units to answer their questions about program operations and eligibility.

The Community Resource Center is a community base, non-profit corporation formed for the purpose of addressing homelessness and its root causes. The CRC has been operating a homeless shelter and working in other related program areas for the past eight years. More information on program guidelines and eligibility can be obtained Sherrie Woglemuth, executive director, at 660-646-1667 or 660-247-1495 or by email at crc.sherriew@outlook.com; or Shawn Mason, case worker, at 660-646-1667.