Linn County Leader

Marceline Police reports for Jan. 1-7, according to Chief Bob Donelson include:

Jan. 1 - Officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of West Hauser.

Jan. 2 - Officers took a report of harassment in the 200 block of West Hauser.

Jan. 4 - Officers took a report of a possible assault in the 800 block of East Howell.

Jan. 4- Officers took a report of possible theft in the 400 block of East Truman. It was determined to be a civil matter.

Jan. 5 - Officers assisted a stranded motorist remove their vehicle from the roadway.

Jan. 5 - Officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 500 block of East Bisbee.

Jan. 5 - Zachery Scott, 32, of Marceline was issue summons for viscous dog and allowing a dog to run at large.

Jan. 6 - Officers responded to a possible disturbance in the 1600 block of North Missouri.

Jan. 7 - Officers took a report of harassment in the 400 block of East Booker.

Jan. 7 - Joshua Taylor, 28, of Brunswick was issued a summons for speeding.