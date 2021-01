Linn County Leader

The North Central Missouri YMCA recently accepted a check for $368.77 from the Knights of Columbus Council #756 from Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield. The donation was the result of the Knights annual Tootsie Roll Drive and the money will be used for adaptive programs at the YMCA. Pictured are: Adaptive Gymnastics Instructor Tisha Jacquez, student Olivia McCurry and Knight Larry McCurry.