Filing for municipal election ends Jan. 19

Filing for the April 6 Municipal Election, which includes seats on both Brookfield and Marceline city council and schools board ends at 5 p.m., on Jan. 19.

Marceline City Council

Incumbent Sallie Buck, Perry Wiggins and Tracy Carlson have each filed for one of the two, three-year seats on the Marceline City Council. According to Marceline City Clerk Lindsay Krumpelman, those wishing to file may do so at Marceline City Hall through 5 p.m., on Jan. 19.

Brookfield City Council

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, no one had filed for the one seat on the Brookfield City Council, however, City Clerk Donna Barger said there have been numerous inquiries to city hall. Anyone wishing to file may do so at Brookfield City Hall through 5 p.,m., Jan. 19.

Marceline R-V School Board

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, two candidates, Andrea Switzer and Adam Stallo incumbent have placed their names on the ballot for a three-year term on the Marceline R-V Board of Education.

Those interested in running should do so with Candi Ervie, at the board office, which will be open from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., on Jan. 19.

Brookfield R-III School District

According to Brookfield R-III District Secretary Becky Stephens, two people have entered the race for a three-year seat on that district school board. Incumbent Mandy Tarpening and Amy Lewis have both filed.

Anyone else interested in filing may do so at the district board office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., on Jan. 19.