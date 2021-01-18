Dec. 29 County Commission meeting minutes

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Dec. 29, with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Dec. 29, 2020 was reviewed.

The minutes of the Dec. 22, 2020 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Custodian job applications received thus far were reviewed.

Uncleared brush on Gage Road and the brush law were discussed.

The mileage reimbursement rate was discussed. The IRS has issued the 2021 standard business mileage rate at .56 per mile, down 1.5 cents from 2020. Commissioner King made a motion to follow the IRS standard and decrease the County mileage reimbursement rate for 2021 to .56 per mile. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Notification was received from the Missouri Department of Conservation that PILT (payments in-lieu-taxes) payments to counties has been delayed pending litigation.

Newly elected county officials were sworn in.

Several calls were made to check references on the proposed Renodry system. Further inquiry is still warranted.

Commissioner Muck motioned to go to closed session at 11:20 a.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. They returned to open session at 11:34 a.m. Commissioner King made a motion to adopt an Agreed Settlement regarding pay for employee Brandon Jenkins. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

A returned call to Don Brown with Renodry was made.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.