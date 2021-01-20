Linn County Leader

Marceline Police reports

Police reports from the Marceline Police Department, according to Chief Bob Donelson for Jan. 8-14.

Jan. 8 - Officers responded to the 200 block of West Walker in reference to a noise complaint.

Jan. 8 - Officers took a walk-in report of a possible assault.

Jan. 8 - Michael Mathews,41, Marceline, was arrested on a charge of assault.

Jan. 8 - Frank Stallo, 45, Marceline, was arrested on a charge of assault.

Jan. 8 - Dezeray Merriweather, 30, Marceline, was arrested on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Jan. 9 - Officers conducted a well-being check in the 500 block of West Santa Fe.

Jan. 13 - James Cox, 31, Marceline, was issued a summons for dog running at large.

Jan. 13 - Nathan Birdsong, 23, Marceline, was issued a summons for fail to stop at sign.

Jan. 14 - Officers conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of West Lake.