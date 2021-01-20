Troop B seeks participants for Student Alliance Program

Linn County Leader

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop B is looking for participants for its two-day Student Alliance Program.

The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity for current high school students to learn more about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 2021 Troop B Student Alliance Program will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on two consecutive Saturdays, beginning on March 6, at the Troop B Headquarters in Macon. Participants must provide their own transportation and will be on their own for a lunch break each day. Each student will need to bring a face mask and will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to a press release, during the program, students will participate in a variety of educational activities intended to familiarize them with Highway Patrol operations and equipment. Some of the activities will include: DWI enforcement, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, stop and approach and crime scene investigation.

Troop B is seeking interested high school students of good character to apply to participate in the program. Any high school student can apply, but preference will be given to juniors and seniors. To provide a quality educational experience, the program will be limited to 12 students. Applications can be obtained at the Troop B Headquarters, located at 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon, Missouri; or by calling Corporal Justin S. Dunn at 660-385-2132. Applications must be received by Feb. 25, to be eligible to participate.