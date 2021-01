Several area residents have entered as candidates for the April 6 municipal elections.

In Brookfield, two residents, Bill Paalhar and Richard Techau are running for one seat on the Brookfield City Council.

In Marceline, incumbent Sallie Buck, Tracy Carlson, Jeffrey Gulley and Perry Wiggins will appear on the April 6 ballot. There are two, three-year seats up for election on the Amrceline City Council.