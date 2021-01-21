Linn County Health Department gets some vaccine, waiting on larger supply

Linn County Leader

On Thursday, the Linn County Health Department got what they described as a minimal supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are pleased to say our office has received a minimal supply of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for our Phase 1A population. We will be administering those doses TODAY (Jan. 21) for those individuals within the first phase who are patient-facing," a post on the department's Facbook page said.

"As previously mentioned, we have ordered more COVID-19 vaccine and are waiting for shipment confirmation that will allow us to offer vaccines to individuals in 1B-Tier 1 and 1B-Tier 2. After we receive official confirmation that the vaccine is on its way, we will be putting out notifications and begin making appointments. Please continue to watch our FB page for further updates."

If you are unsure which phase you may fall in, please visit the following website: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.