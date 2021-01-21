Submit local news

Linn County Leader

The staff at the Linn County Leader is working hard to cover local events, and in an effort to spread the good news going on in our community we are encouraging you to submit local photos, community events, and news notes for inclusion in our publication, with credit given to the photographer or author. Don’t forget to include your name, contact information and information about who, what, where, why and when about the photo, community event or news notes. Submitted items should be sent to news@linncountyleader.com.