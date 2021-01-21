Marceline Fire Department responds to house fire

Linn County Leader

The Marceline Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 10:37 p.m., Jan. 19, in the 300 block of West Lake Street.

According to a post on social media, crews responded to a call of a possible structure fire in the 300 block of West Lake Street. The first firefighter on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure and fire which had spread to the other side of the structure as well. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about two hours. An investigation is underway. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.