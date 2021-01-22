Farmers’ Electric sponsoring 58th annual essay contest

Linn County Leader

Farmers’ Electric is sponsoring its annual essay contest again this year, however, the 2021 contest will look a little different this year. While the contest remains, the winnings will change. According to a press release, the Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C., has been canceled due to the unpredictable Coronavirus concerns.

Although the Washington, D.C., trip has been canceled, sophomores and juniors from area high schools will still have the opportunity to win an all-expense paid eye-opening experience this summer. Junior students will be competing to win one of two spots for Youth Tour, while three sophomores will win an opportunity to attend the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.). Whether it is a virtual or in-person experience, students will not want to miss out on either opportunity.

The essay contest is open to all sophomores and juniors attending a high school located within the service area of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative (located within Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Livingston, Linn or Ray County). Students do not have to be a member of the Cooperative in order to participate. Children of Co-op employees and directors are not eligible to participate in the contest.

Sophomore and junior class English and History instructors received essay contest guidelines and entry forms by email or mail this year. Essay information may also be picked up at the business office at 201 W Business Hwy 36 in Chillicothe or by going online to the Cooperative’s website at www.fec-co.com.

The essay topic for sophomores and juniors this year is: "The year 2020 has tested us and brought many challenges our way. What has been your biggest personal challenge this past year, and how did you overcome it?"

The essay contest deadline is Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. If mailed, the essay, which may range between 250-600 words in length, must be postmarked on or before the deadline. Winners of the essay contests will be notified in March.