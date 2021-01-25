Linn County Commission meeting minutes

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Jan. 12 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Jan. 12, was reviewed.

The minutes of the Jan. 5, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Foreman Meek reported on a box culvert on Fall Road in response to a complaint; he didn’t find anything wrong with it.

Commissioners reviewed and signed the Salary, Costs, and Expenses Report for the Assessor’s Office for the dates of Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. This report will be submitted to the State Tax Commission.

A renewal Agreement to Provide Service between the County and Shannon Murrell was submitted for approval. Commissioner King made a motion to sign the agreement. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Don Brown with Renodry called. Commission has decided not to go with their system.

Information was received from the County Commissioners Association regarding newly elected Commissioners and CCAM virtual training.

The Treasurer’s reconciliation, Sales and Use tax receipts, and ECCHIC Claims Activity for December, 2020 was reviewed.

The City of Bucklin has contacted the Sheriff’s Department about assisting with a patrol officer. Commissioners agreed for the Sheriff to enter into discuss with Bucklin.

Job interviews for county custodian were conducted.

Commissioners worked on budget matters.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.