COVID vaccine arrives in Linn County

The Linn County Health Department issued a statement on social media stating the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived for some members of the public.

Linn County residents who are 65 and older or 64 and younger with an increased risk for illness should call to schedule an appointment for the first dose of the two-dose vaccines.

Appointments are required.

"In order to meet this demand, our office will be closed for other services effective Friday, Jan. 29 until COVID clinics are complete. We will resume normal operations on Thursday, Febr. 4."

To schedule an appointment call the health department at 660-258-7251. those calling are asked to be patient as the health department is receiving a large volume of calls.