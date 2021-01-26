Ice, wind leads to overnight power outage in Marceline

Ice and high winds lead to a four-hour, overnight power outage in Marceline Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to City Manager Richard Hoon power went out at 11:03 p.m., for about one-third of the city and was fully restored at 3 a.m.

The city's north circuit was affected, which includes everything north of Chicago Avenue, including housing and Ridgecrest on WW.

"The primary cause was heavy, ice-coated limbs that came down on line along the tracks between Crocker and Hauser streets," Hoon said. "Before getting to that one, which caused a series of blue-green lightshows, there were a few other limbs on lines, including one on Bigger Street."

Winds and ice on limbs were the cause of the outage.

City electric crews,including Electric Superintendent, Charlie Harrington, Lineman Todd Field, and Lineman Apprentice Jesse Gauthier responded and were assisted by Marceline Police Officer Christopher Murray.

"All were quick thinking and very professional – in all cases, solving the problems with surgical precision," Hoon aid Tuesday morning. "We are thankful to have tackled a majority of the tree in the line issues as part of the tree-trimming program we have in the autumn months as it could have been far worse."