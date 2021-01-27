Great Northwest Day at Capitol - going virtual

Linn County Leader

The annual Great Northwest Day (GNW) at the Capitol in Jefferson City will look and feel different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since its grassroots beginning in 2003 constituents from across 19 counties in northwest Missouri have engaged in a unique regional, cooperative approach to communicate with statewide elected officials, staff members and department administration,” Annette Weeks, Director of Missouri Western State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship said in a press release. “Faced with COVID-19 challenges in 2021 the GNW Steering Committee is pushing forward by shifting to virtual visits advocating regional priorities.”

The Great Northwest Live Event will take place over three days (Feb. 1-3,); participants are encouraged to engage online with questions on the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page.

The Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Live Event will include: Monday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. Facebook Live Legislative Update: Regional Legislative Panel. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. GNW Priorities followed by a 12:00 p.m. Facebook Live with Governor Mike Parson. Then on Wednesday, Feb.3 at 10 a.m. Facebook Live will be held with Rob Dixon, Director of the Department of Economic Development.

The 19-counties of northwest Missouri began last fall to collect and prioritize a common number of issues impacting the entire region. This year the legislative priorities will be:

1. Sustained Funding for COVID-19 Recovery and Reopening of Regional and Community Assets.

2. Increase Full Access to Mental Health and Primary Care.

3. Support Innovation Within Rural Education - Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Ed and Community.

4. Ensure End-of-Road Access to High-Speed Broadband.

For more information and to participate in the free virtual event the “GNW Steering Committee invites you to “Like” the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page,” Weeks said. “As details are finalized additional information and program updates will be made available on the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page.”

For more information, contact Linn County Coordinators Darrell Gardner 660-734-2350 marcelineida@gmail.com or Becky Cleveland 660-734-0638 bcleveland3@sbcglobal.net.