West Linn News

Linn County Leader

Linn County Farm Bureau had their monthly meeting on Jan. 21. In attendance were Marc and Brook Zell, Steve and Jill Hardy, Laurie Link, Dana Lane, Holly Switzer, Donald Herring, Hannah Keihl on the phone, Rachel Osterman (CSR) and Mindy Breid (Regional Coordinator).

A Happy Birthday to Kaci Sargent, David Zell, FeeBee Woodmanses, Baylor Thomas Young, on Jan. 29; Jeffrey Woodard, McKinlee Fletcher, Baylee Crookshanks, Marsha Triplett, on Jan. 30; Carla Schmitz, Brandon Askew, on Jan. 31, Tyler Wrisinger, Frances Crouch, Krysta Meyers, on Feb. 1; Ronnie Dennis on Feb. 2; Shirley Shiflett, Kristen (Achley) Foster, Stacy Singleton, Jr., on Feb. 3; Dylan Dennis, Nick Creason, Kathy Young, on Feb. 4.