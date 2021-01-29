Marceline police reports

Linn County Leader

Police reports from the Marceline Police Department for Jan. 15-20, according to Police Chief Bob Donelson, include:

Jan. 15 - Officers conducted a building search on a residence that was left open and abandoned in the 100 block of West Booker.

Jan. 16 - Zachary Niemeir, 17, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

Jan. 17 - Officers received a report of someone knocking on windows in the 500 block of East Santa Fe. The area was check and nothing was located.

Jan. 18 - Officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 18 - Cooper Bruce, 30, Springer, Okla., was issued a summons for speeding.

Jan. 19- Officers took a report of a suspicious person in the area of North Kansas and Missouri. Officers were unable to located anyone.

Jan. 19- Officers responded to a house fire in the 300 block of West Lake.

Jan. 20- Officers responded to a traffic crash in the 300 block of West Wells.