Three new MSHP Troopers assigned to Troop B

Linn County Leader

Three new troopers have been assigned to The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) Troop B, according to Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon. Trooper Cole T. Hinshaw, Trooper Nicholas C. Keller and Trooper Cody J. Snyder have been assigned to Troop B.

Hinshaw, Keller and Snyder were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 110th Recruit Class that began training on Aug. 3, 2020, and graduated from the Patrol Academy on Jan. 20. The new troopers from the 110th Recruit Class will report for duty on Feb. 16.

Hinshaw has been assigned to Zone 6, Clark and Scotland counties. He is a native of Shelbyville, and graduated from North Shelby High School. Prior to his appointment to MSHP, Hinshaw was employed by the Shelbina Police Department. He graduated from Vatterott College in 2005, with a degree in electrical mechanics and is married to Jordan (Smith) and they have three daughters Kinsley, Avery and Heidi.

Keller has been assigned to Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. He is a native of Philadelphia and graduated from Marion County R-II High School. Prior to his appointment to the patrol, Keller was employed as a student trainee lock and dam operator with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He graduated from Moberly Area Community College in 2020, with an associate of arts in business administration.

Snyder has been assigned to Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. He is a native of Kirksville and graduated from Kirksville High School. Prior to his appointment to MSHP, Snyder was employed with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He graduated from Truman State University in 2016, with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.