Free sewing classes offered in Brookfield

Two local women have teamed up to offer free sewing classes to area residents.

“We will help teach people how to sew and use sewing machines, while we make lap blankets and other things for local charities,” Fram Lambert, one of the two class leaders said.

She and Rosanne Riley have been teaching the classes at the North Central Missouri YMCA in Brookfield for over a year to “anyone, anywhere from 10 years up to 80-year-olds,” Lambert said.

“We have everything from handouts for beginners and instructions and will walk them through getting familiar with machines,” Lambert said.

All of the material, accessories and sewing machines are provided, though anyone wishing to bring their own sewing machine is encouraged to do so.

Missouri Campers on a Mission is the main funding source for the class, Lambert said; along with donations from her and Riley the class was able to get started with the help of the PieceMaker’s Quilt Guild. The PET Project, an international charity project out of Columbia donated all of the sewing machines

Students are first typically taught how to make lap robes and baby blankets. Lap robes have been made for area nursing homes and the VA. A variety of area charities have received the baby blankets. Before COVID closures forced the classes to stop for several months they were able to make and donate 20 blankets.

Classes are held at the YMCA in Brookfield, 1140 W. Helm St., starting at 10 a.m., every Monday and Thursday

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Lambert at 660-752-5084 or Riley at 307-856-5700.

Lambert also encourages any local groups or organizations with a need for blankets or lap robes to contact her.