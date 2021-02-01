Marceline Police reports

Linn County Leader

Reports from the Marceline Police Department, according to Chief Bob Donelson for Jan. 22-27, include.

Jan. 22 - Officers responded to the 200 block of Hayden in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Jan. 22 - Officers took a walk in report at the police station of a possible theft.

Jan. 23 - Officers responded to the 900 block of North Chestnut in reference to an animal neglect report. Animals were found to be taken care of.

Jan. 23 - Officers responded to a report of possible utility theft. It was found to be a mechanical issue and the electric department was contacted.

Jan. 23 - Officers took a report of a lost dog in the 200 block of West Gracia.

Jan. 23 - Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Jan. 23 - Bladen Chowning, 20, Marceline, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, equipment violation and no seat belt.

Jan. 24 - Charles Harris, 19, Brookfield, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and equipment violation.

Jan. 25 - Officers responded to the 300 block of West Lake in reference to suspicious vehicles. It was determined to be utility workers.

Jan. 26 - Officers responded to the 200 block of West Ritchie in reference to a parking complaint.

Jan. 27 - Officers responded to the 100 block of East Hauser in reference to a person that had fallen in the snow. Officers were assisted by Marceline City crew workers to remove the person from the snow.

Jan. 27 - Officers responded to the 300 block of North Chestnut in reference to a possible harassment.