West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Ruth (Smith) McKenzie, formerly of Purdin, and a 1936 graduate of Linneus High School, will be celebrating her 103rd birthday on Feb. 10. Her address is Beth Haven Nursing Home, 2500 Pleasant St., Hannibal, Mo 63401.

APRIL ELECTIONS:

Seth Link and Ellen Tsikoyak, incumbents, have filed for Meadville R-4 School Board.

Deb Bennett and Brandi Barclay have filed for Meadville City positions.

Those filing for Clay Township were Jared Kehr, Trustee; Larry Muck and Jim Donoho, Board members; Danelle Herring, Clerk.

Happy Birthday is wished for Kylee Duncan, Teresa Groves, Paul Chapman, Jr. on Feb. 5; Max Tiemeyer, Dalton Stone, Debby Surber on Feb. 6; Kody Cokerham, Karen Surber, Haylee Zell, Kelly Richards, Dillon Myers, Clint Burnett, Mary Lou Schmitz on Feb. 7; Jennifer Zell, Rebecca Zell, Brianna Dawson, Ashley Thieme, Cameron Creason, Dale Botts, Shane Carriker on Feb. 8; John Thomas, Sharon Young on Feb. 9; Brooke Falconer on Feb. 10; Meggie Clair Young, Hudson Scott Meek on Feb. 11.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Meadville boys received 1st place and the Meadville girls received 3rd place in the Meadville Invitational Tournament played last week.

On Feb. 5, Meadville varsity basketball teams will play Novinger at home.