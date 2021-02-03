Commission meets, approves county employee pay raise

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Jan. 19 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Jan. 12, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

An amendment to the Child Support cooperative agreement was received changing the host county from Linn to Sullivan. Commissioner King made a motion to accept the agreement. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Amendment was signed for return to the State.

The annual Memorandum of Agreement was received from Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Commissioner King made a motion to renew and sign the agreement for the year 2021. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Prosecuting Attorney McMahon was in to discuss the LERF board. One of the members will be retiring in May and a replacement will need to be appointed. Also, office comp time was discussed.

Sheriff Henke and Chief Deputy Lowery were in with renewal Confinement of Prisoner agreements from Macon County Jail and Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to accept and sign the agreements. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Copies will be sent to

The Budget Hearing for the completed 2021 Budget was held beginning at 10 am as advertised. After discussion and a few adjustments including the decision to increase health insurance premiums to reflect an overall increase, Commissioner King made a motion to adopt the 2021 budget. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Documentation was signed and the budget will be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office within five days of this date. A copy of the budget will be given to the Collector-Treasurer along with a copy of the certification paper and acknowledgment receipt from the State to show budget was electronically submitted. A receipt will then be provided to the Clerk’s Office to show compliance.

Russell Placzek with Oden Enterprises was in to say hi.

Mitchell Rice from Congressman Graves’ office was in to visit.

Employee salaries were discussed. In order to reflect the minimum wage increase, Commissioner Murrain made a motion to increase beginning salary to $10.50 an hour and grant employees a 50¢ an hour raise. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Bids for brush removal were received. Scott Wheatcraft bid a total of $34,000 for the two properties; Jamie Floyd bid a total of $11,900. Commissioner King made a motion to award the low bid from Floyd. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The Treasurer’s semi-annual reconciliation was reviewed.

A request was received from Grantsville Township to send out a second brush letter was approved.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.