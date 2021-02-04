Brookfield Council meets, updates electrical ordinance

The Brookfield City Council recently met and updated the electrical ordinance and heard an update on the $10 million substation project with Ameren.

According to City Manager Dana Tarpening, said the council heard an update from Ameren UE's Annette Sweet about the $10 million project on the city's power station on Brunswick. The project will be completed this summer, Tarpening said and means the city's electricity will run off of the one larger unit and not the several smaller substations across town.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a new electrical ordinance, for the first time in 20 years. The city will, for another 20 years, franchise the city street lights with Ameren.

Zandy Larsen, director of Brookfield Parks and Recreation spoke to the council for the first time about an 18-hole disc golf course to be out at South City Park. The parks and Recreation Board and council both expressed their support, Tarpening said. Read more about the planned addition to the park in Wednesday's Linn County Leader.

the council also heard an update on the planned trail grant and formally issued its support for the program which would add walking trails throughout the city.

The council will meet again at 5:30 p.m., on Feb. 23.