Brookfield Senior Center needs volunteers

The Brookfield Senior Center is in need of delivery volunteers and would like to remind those wanting to-go meals to contact them the day before.

Heidi Wampler, administrator, said the center is in great need of volunteer delivery drivers.

"This past year has been harder on us to fulfill our routes with meal delivery volunteers, in part because we have lost some of our normal volunteers because of COVID distance guidelines that they are having to abide by at their own business," she said noting that LifeCare, Senate Bill 40 and McLarney Manor all have been unable to help since last March because of these restrictions. "In the meantime, some of our regular volunteers have had to stop helping because of their own health issues. We miss all of our regulars but also realize the importance of being unavailable during this time."

There are four daily routes in Brookfield that we get meals to over 100 seniors, Monday - Friday. That means each route has at least 25 seniors.

"We really, really need help delivering meals," Wampler said.

Volunteers still practicing social distancing, with meals being placed in a plastic bag and left on door handles, when possible. Wampler said it is important that volunteers still see the seniors, from a distance.

"We provide a wellness check by observing the senior each day," she said.

Volunteers need to provide their own transportation. Volunteers also may receive a free lunch on day of delivery, either to take or eat in the dining room. You will need to be available to come to our the sometime between 10 - 10:30 am to pick up food bags and then plan on at least an hours time to deliver meals.

"This is a very rewarding experience, for any that are wondering. The majority of our volunteers help out again sometime during the year; they enjoy seeing seniors and know many of them. Our seniors enjoy seeing another new face," she said.

Those wishing to volunteers should call 660-258-2577.

Area residents that still wish to have to-go lunches (rather than coming into the dining room), should call in the night before to reserve a meal. Call 660-258-2577 and leave a message with your name and phone number to request a meal.

This message does not affect those getting home-delivered meals.