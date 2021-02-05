Registration open for mass COVID testing event in Macon County

Linn County Leader

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be available on Friday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Macon County Fairgrounds.

"Individuals who would like to participate must pre-register at the link below because spots are limited," Brently Snead with the Northeast Missouri Health Council said in a press release. "Testing is free to all Missouri residents, and participants do not need to be exhibiting any symptoms at the time of testing."

The test involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and is an active COVID-19 test, not an antibody test. Results should be available within 72 hours of being tested.

Those interested in getting tested must register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest prior to the testing date; or register by visiting nemohealthcouncil.com and following instructions there.

Testing is provided by the Northeast Missouri Health Council in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. For this reason, questions must be sent to info@nmhcinc.org. Please refrain from calling NMHC or any NMHC-operated clinics.