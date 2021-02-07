Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Now - March 20

Spring Soccer registration. North Central Missouri YMCA. Season begins April 10. $22 YMCA Members, $38 non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Now – Feb. 12

YMCA Weights and Cardio classes online, including Nutritional Advice. $25/month. Open to non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information on registering and online class times.

Now - Feb. 28

The North Central Missouri YMCA will be waiving its Join Fee for anyone who makes a donation to the Linn County Humane Society. Current members who make a donation will be entered to win a prize. Items needed are: clumping cat litter, dry kitten or puppy food, paper towels, Pine Sol (not the pine scent), 13 and 30 gallon trash bags. Call the YMCA at 660-258-2388 for more information.

Now - Feb. 11

Little Candy Shop of Horrors Escape Room. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. The very eccentric Ms Z. Valentine has opened a new candy store in town! Come in for a visit, but don't be surprised if you can't get out!!! You'll have to outwit her sticky sweet riddles and escape her sticky fingers before time runs out! Will you be a victim or a victor?? No more than six participants total at a time. All participants must wear a mask. Entire escape room will be sanitized between each group of participants. Fee is $3 per participant. Please arrive on time and don't pass any sticky secrets on to others! Sign-up for time slot via Facebook. 660-412-2544 for more information.

Feb. 8

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 - 5 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, 124 E Ritchie in Marceline.

Feb. 9

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center. This is the first market of the season.

To list your meeting, announcement, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please email your information in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.