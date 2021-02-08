Marceline Police reports

Linn County Leader

Police reports from the Marceline Police Department from Jan. 29-Feb. 3, according to Police Chief Bob Donelson, include:

Jan. 29 - Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of North Kansas.

Jan. 30 - Officers took a walk-in report of a possible scam at the police station.

Jan. 30 - Officers took a report of possible trespassing in the 100 block of West Lake.

Jan. 30 - Officers took a report of trespassing in the 400 block of East Hauser.

Jan. 30 - Officers took a report of theft in the 400 block of East Lake.

Jan. 30 - Thomas Goosey, 28, Marceline, was arrested on an active warrant.

Jan. 31 - Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of East Lake.

Feb. 2 - Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 200 block of East Lake.

Feb. 2 - Officers conducted a residence check in the 200 block of West Booker.

Feb. 2 - Officers took a report of possible deceptive business practices in the 100 block of West Truman.

Feb. 3 - Officers responded to the 500 block of West Maplewood in reference to a person knocking on doors in the area.

Feb. 3 - Michael Mathews, 41, Marceline, was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license.

Feb. 3 - Malachi Bullen, 27, Brookfield, was issued a summons for speeding.