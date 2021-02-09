Brookfield to get 18-hole disc golf course

Brookfield is one step closer to getting an 18-hole disc golf course at South City Park.

Zandy Larson, director of Brookfield Parks and Recreation recently made a presentation to the city council, asking for and receiving their support in this endeavor.

“I have been pushing for this for about two years and am happy to say that with the help of 3one7 Disc Golf we are on our way,” Larson said.

Larson and staff from 3one7 have walked through and laid out a plan of what the 18-hole course would look like.

Larson said there is plenty of room for that number of holes and would not interfere with other play areas at the park, besides and older section parks and recreation staff had already discussed moving from the center of the park.

Having an 18-hole course will allow the city to host regional tournaments.

The layout of the park will allow the course to have several PAR 3 holes and several longer throws.

“There has been a 300% uprise in disc golf in the last 12 months,” Larson said. “The closest 18- hole disc golf course to Brookfield is Shelbina. I have already been contacted by people in Kansas City and Hannibal who have told me they will be traveling here once a month to play on our course once it is complete.”

The Marceline Parks and Recreation Board is working to build a 9-hole course in that city’s County Park; they began making plans and got council support late last year.

In the coming weeks, Larson aid she and other board members will be trying to secure funding for tees ad baskets. The only cost for this project for the city of Brookfield is the labor of installing the proposed cement slab tee boxes and baskets, all other funding will be from donations.

Anyone interested in donating should contact Larson.

Plans are to have the course completed and available for use this spring. Ideally, Larson said, she would like to have all funding and plans completed in the next six weeks.

The course will be open the same hours as the park, and during the summer discs will be for sale and rent during pool hours. Larson also noted that 3one7 Discs is looking for local vendors who would be willing to allow them to sell discs in their store.